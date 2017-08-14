Don't bet against it: Packer still at home in the casino business
With the release of the last of his imprisoned employees in China, Packer has learned from his errors and is again refocusing Crown towards the future.
Aug 14, 2017
The career of Australian casino and online mogul James Packer is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a night in one of his VIP high-roller rooms, lurching from stunning success to spectacular failures, yet he’s back playing again and aiming for another big win.
