Nine's photo mix-up ... Aussies won't pay for news ... Reading the Samday Papers ...
Nine.com.au issues an apology after publishing an image of the wrong man in relation to a paedophile story.
Aug 14, 2017
Today in Media Files, Nine.com.au apologises for publishing a picture of the wrong person in a story about a paedophile, and a new report shows Australians don’t want to pay for news online.
