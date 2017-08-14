Xenophon's media reform wishlist, and how much of it will he get?
The crossbenchers in the senate get closer to passing tax breaks for media companies with revenue of less than $30 million.
Aug 14, 2017
Senator Nick Xenophon says he is not worried that tax breaks for media companies with revenue of less than $30 million would result in coverage by media companies with tax breaks becoming politicised in the same way as the ABC and SBS.
