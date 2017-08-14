If Barnaby Joyce goes (and he could well be going), the government could fall
The discovery that Barnaby Joyce is a New Zealand citizen could bring down the entire Turnbull government.
Aug 14, 2017
The Prime Minister is, at least, getting plenty of opportunity lately to exercise his old barrister’s advocacy skills, a key one of which is the ability to argue a weak case. And so there he was at the dispatch box on Monday, ears still ringing to the sheep noises with which the opposition had welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to the House, probably wondering if he will ever catch a break.
16 thoughts on “If Barnaby Joyce goes (and he could well be going), the government could fall ”
Meanwhile, in other Right wing, s44 news, the Radio Super Network announced today that “some Labor MPs are being looked at, too”, but names were noticeably absent. ☺
Pissy Cryin names four Labor MPs as possible dual citizens – Tony Zappia, Maria Vamvakinou, Justine Keay and Susan Lamb.
Meanwhile: http://www.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/liberal-mp-ann-sudmalis-scrambling-to-confirm-uk-citizenship-status-20170815-gxwcov.html
“It’s basic incompetence of an inexplicable degree.”
Yessssss… but… this government keeps exhibiting high-level incompetence on a regular basis. George Brandis, anyone?
IMO this can only be explained by the quality of MPs the political careerist conveyer belt is delivering to Parliament. We need to break it up so we can attract better candidates, via the major parties or wherever.