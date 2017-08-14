If Barnaby Joyce goes (and he could well be going), the government could fall
The discovery that Barnaby Joyce is a New Zealand citizen could bring down the entire Turnbull government.
Aug 14, 2017
The Prime Minister is, at least, getting plenty of opportunity lately to exercise his old barrister’s advocacy skills, a key one of which is the ability to argue a weak case. And so there he was at the dispatch box on Monday, ears still ringing to the sheep noises with which the opposition had welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to the House, probably wondering if he will ever catch a break.
