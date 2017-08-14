News Corp's print figures looking more like obituary
With the release of News Corp's financial figures it is becoming clear that in print news is on the decline. How long can it last subsidised by the digital real estate arm of the corporation?
There is something about News Corp’s just-released figures for the financial year that feels like the end of an era — the end of the print era in Australian news.
