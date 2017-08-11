 Menu lock
Federal

Aug 11, 2017

Turnbull's eager to move on from marriage equality. Shorten ... not so much.

The Prime Minister was keen to get away from discussing marriage equality this week and portray Bill Shorten as a crook. Shorten had other ideas.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Shorten SSM speech

The Prime Minister was in a hurry to move on from marriage equality this week. Having declared he would be too busy to actually campaign for a Yes vote in either a proper plebiscite — an option that was knocked off by lunchtime Wednesday — or the junk mail survey, he wanted to get onto more substantive issues. The actual details of the ABS’ mega marriage survey had not been — still have not been — resolved, but Turnbull, doubtless conscious of the criticism that obsessing over marriage equality made it look like the government was out of touch with voters, wanted to get on with other things.

