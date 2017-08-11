Rundle: US and North Korea are more dangerous than fiction
Aug 11, 2017
This movie does not end well for us.
There was a moment a fortnight ago when the real world of global politics and the parallel world of political satire joined perfectly. President Donald Trump took the stage at the US Boy Scouts Jamboree to deliver a presidential address. By tradition, this is usually centred on a virtue: courage, service. Trump devoted it to a celebration of his own 2016 victory, and then proceeded to regale the Scouts with tales of parties in New York in the 1970s: “I have to tell you the hottest women were there. The hottest.” We have long since passed the point where reality resembles a Saturday Night Live sketch. The US presidency was now a Harold Ramis movie — Caddyshack Three: Eighteen A**holes at the White House. Only Bill Murray, as President Bozonger, the Hollywood pool cleaner elevated to the highest office by a clerical error, could have done justice to that Boy Scouts speech. There’s nowhere to go after that. SNL when it comes back from summer break, will find that, to be actually satirical, it will have to be more serious than the presidency it is mocking.
19 thoughts on “Rundle: US and North Korea are more dangerous than fiction ”
Over 50% of Americans support a military strike on North Korea. The figures I’ve seen quoted vary from 52 to 54%. This level of support is as reasonable and inevitable as it is terrifying, considering how well conditioned Americans have been to believe North Korea is an evil place led by an insanely evil dictator. I’m certain a poll would show a similar level of supportive Australians for the same reason. Comedies furthered the conditioning. I sat in a cinema and laughed at “Team America: World Police” with my then teenage son in 2004. Sure, the film poked fun at the Americans, but there was no doubt they were the goodies and the evil North Korean dictator- Kim Jong Il at the time- was the baddie. And just in case millennials (and the rest of us) missed the point about evil North Korea, ” The Interview” appeared 10 years later. Kim Jong Un was the baddie by then, and he was an arch villain, not the mouse that roared Guy described so eloquently and accurately.
I’m 52 and we’ve been sleep walking to this point all my life. Flash points can appear to happen in an instant, to come out of nowhere, but in reality, the road to them is long and takes time. North Korea and its dictator have been vilified since before I was born. So have Russia, China and Iran. Anyone remember all those James Bond films about evil Russkies? Or the end of the Cold War change to Middle Eastern baddies? I saw “Atomic Blonde” the weekend before last and it seems we’re back to Russkies. There was mention in it about the Russians wanting to prolong the Cold War for 40 years. Remember those Nostradamus TV specials? They terrified me. When I was a young child, the antichrist was a man in a furry hat from a cold climate in the East, but in later specials when I was older, it seemed the prophecies had been misinterpreted and the antichrist clearly emerges from a dry climate in the Middle East. Aristophanes told us in “The Frogs” way back in 405 BC that the job of the poet was to ” …teach a lesson and make people into better citizens”, but he also noted that the poet may use his clever words to deceive the people and make them worse. Likewise, in the anonymous sophistic treatise, Dissoi Logoi ( written shortly after the end of the Peloponnesian war), the author states that “the poets do not write their poems with truth in mind, but to pander to the pleasures of men” Which route do most of our poets – our journalists, novelists, comedians, tv and film writers- take most of the time? But I digress.
North Korea has always been portrayed as evil, through and through- an offense in the eyes of the believer’s god and the liberal’s humanity. Not just an unfortunate, sadly backward brother state with democratic potential that needs our love, patience, understanding, support and assistance to develop into a fine global citizen. That status is saved for states we successfully drag by force into the wonderful, enlightened world of democratic capitalism, usually with lots of blood to grease the skids, one way or another. And now I’m told North Korea’s an actual existential threat, while we have a president in the White House short on intellect, long on ego, the stereotypical need to be both admired and feared that goes with that sort of psyche judging by his tweets, poor opinion poll ratings and the unprecedented fire power- military, political and economic- to enforce his will. He gives royal prerogative a whole new meaning. This president asked why the US can’t use its nuclear weapons and he was serious. His nation’s military has been modernising its nuclear arsenal, shrinking the size of the warheads so it can use them and it started this process long before Trump arrived in the White House. Some of the warheads are now categorised as conventional weapons which shouldn’t surprise anyone. The MOAB is conventional, too.
It’s inconceivable for most of us to imagine the USA would use nuclear weapons on North Korea, particularly the majority of us who firmly and honestly believe the bombings of Nangarhar, Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary evils to end a war rather than weapons tests, just as we believe Bikini Atoll and Maralinga were caused by regrettable ignorance, not callous, cold blooded, amoral indifference to inflicting death, destruction, displacement and grinding poverty on others. Marshall Islanders don’t get health care as such from the USA, but they do get free blood tests. Most of us prefer to live within a Just World belief. They sleep better that way. They certainly sleep better than those of us who don’t and can’t subscribe to Just World belief because reality gets in the way. We’ve been frightened for a very long time, but now we’re terrified. We can’t escape it. New things keep happening to reinforce it. Insane things. This harder push to test weapons on North ( and South) Korea. The sustained attacks on Russia, China and Iran- especially the latest economic attack on Russia and the EU by association. It keeps escalating while war is inflicted on more and more people. Both military war and its driver, economic war. Guy wrote that the first world war lasted from 1914 to 1945 and I agree with him. The second world war started the very next day and it never stopped. Hell, it started beforehand, when the likely victors were planning the carve up. The fronts and figureheads changed, so did the weaponry, but the motivation didn’t because humanity’s psyche hasn’t changed since Caligula and Nero’s times. Rulers and ruled. Goodies and baddies. Us and them. That’s why Bronze Age religions still resonate with urgency for two-thirds of humanity, warts and all.
I think Keith1’s on to something in his suggestion that we’re seeing far more engagement from progressive liberals and leftists on ssm than we are on trying to prevent this never ending second world war from becoming an all out, nuclear confrontation that will destroy life on the planet. Part of it’s the human trait of picking battles you have a shot of winning, part of it’s Just World theory- our liberal, democratic world is basically fine, it just needs a little tweaking -but most of it is the constant drip, drip, drip of propaganda from the war that never ended. “ We have always been at war with Oceania”. It’s so much background noise.
For my part, I’m in Newcastle at the moment and I’ve just contacted the local Greens about planning a peace rally. Confining rallies to the capital cities won’t cut it, this time. This time, the threat is existential- whether from Trump’s fire and fury or capitalism’s climate change. And perhaps, we won’t achieve anything. We tried and failed to stop the destruction of Iraq. But we still have to try. Or at least, I do. I hear my 70 something mother singing to herself as she goes about her business and laugh at my 27 year old son’s tales of the hard time he’s having toilet training his new puppy, and I have to try, because I love them.