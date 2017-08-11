 Menu lock
Aug 11, 2017

Is the Oz faring as well as News Corp would have you believe?

While recently lauded for the economic miracle of achieving higher revenue, the reality of The Australian, and other News Corp mastheads, is not as optimistic as it may seem.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Murdoch’s The Australian — along with The Times in London and The Wall Street Journal in New York — has been proclaimed a glittering jewel, at this morning’s post-results analysts briefing. It received lavish praise from CEO, Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer, Susan Panuccio (an old News Corp Australia hand) for achieving an industry rarity: higher revenue and higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and higher digital subscriptions. A boon at a time of gloom and doom in the print business. We can’t wait for the self congratulatory pats on the back from Australia’s home of right wing lunacy.

