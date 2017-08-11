Housing numbers confirm Australia's economy floundering
New figures from the ABS confirm a worrying trend of decreased housing construction, further entrenching Australia's own private recession.
Aug 11, 2017
New figures from the ABS confirm a worrying trend of decreased housing construction, further entrenching Australia's own private recession.
Australia is not only missing out on the strong global economic recovery, but seems to be digging its own private recession deeper and deeper. Further evidence for this arrived in the latest housing numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Powered by Taboola