Aug 11, 2017

And the Wankley goes to ... Shane Dowling, for gleefully ignoring the justice system

Shane Dowling says he did no more than journalists do every day, but His Honour rather disagreed.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Now and again, Crikey likes to recognise those whose contribution to journalism is so egregious that they really make us reconsider the value of our own profession. And there is no one more deserving of a Wankley Award this week than Shane Dowling, the “enthusiastic” blogger jailed yesterday for contempt of court.

