Rundle: if we have to have this plebiscite, we have to win it
Marriage equality supporters need to pivot from opposing the plebiscite to campaigning to win it. And they need to do it fast.
Aug 10, 2017
Marriage equality supporters need to pivot from opposing the plebiscite to campaigning to win it. And they need to do it fast.
Never let it be said that Australia has lost its will to be an innovator in democracy. By quite a way, the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite must count as one of the most baroque, convoluted, ad hoc responses to this social issue. To change by parliament (UK and elsewhere), court (US) and referendum (Ireland), we have added a non-binding vote using an archaic communications method, run through regulations on executive authority, and that might yet be thrown out by the High Court. Truly, we are a laboratory for democracy, but it’s the laboratory in the film The Fly. Remember the half-man, half-fly’s plaintive cry at the end of that? “Kill me … kill me … kill me …” In a small voice. We’ll all be saying that in a few weeks.
Powered by Taboola
29 thoughts on “Rundle: if we have to have this plebiscite, we have to win it ”
I am 81 and a strong believer in equality. I wish this so-called postal ‘plebiscite’ could be coupled with a “Do you have confidence in this government?” plebiscite! Now that we KNOW that being LGBTI is NOT a lifestyle choice, we MUST support the legal right of all to be treated as having equal rights – and let religion butt out! We could always re-direct our voting papers to the PM!
I enjoyed your article Guy but I’m becoming very tired of ageist remarks. “And age appears to be the main differentiator of yes/no support, with older voters skewing strongly to “no”, “hells no” and “this is an abomination”. Not your fault entirely as that appears to be the case if the polls are anything to go by, but puhleeze, we’re not all sitting around in pearls and cardigans, navel-gazing about the passing of the good old days. Some of us were at Monash when Albert Langer was a big cheese. None of my ancient baby boomer friends, university educated or not, agree with allowing peoples basic human rights to be trampled all over by the LNP. Give us a little credit will you? We’re not all political dinosaurs.
I’m persuaded GR. Shorten’s speech helped. Yes to the shit shower of a survey is the lesser of two evils.