Federal

Aug 10, 2017

Rundle: if we have to have this plebiscite, we have to win it

Marriage equality supporters need to pivot from opposing the plebiscite to campaigning to win it. And they need to do it fast.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Never let it be said that Australia has lost its will to be an innovator in democracy. By quite a way, the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite must count as one of the most baroque, convoluted, ad hoc responses to this social issue. To change by parliament (UK and elsewhere), court (US) and referendum (Ireland), we have added a non-binding vote using an archaic communications method, run through regulations on executive authority, and that might yet be thrown out by the High Court. Truly, we are a laboratory for democracy, but it’s the laboratory in the film The Fly. Remember the half-man, half-fly’s plaintive cry at the end of that? “Kill me … kill me … kill me …” In a small voice. We’ll all be saying that in a few weeks.

