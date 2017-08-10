 Menu lock
Aug 10, 2017

Dowling jailed for contempt ... 'fire and furry' ... C-bomb Tom ...

Maverick blogger Shane Dowling has been jailed for four months for contempt of court. Unsurprisingly, he was tweeting about it to the last.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, firebrand blogger Shane Dowling has been jailed for breaching a suppression order, and was The Age‘s Matthew Guy scoop too good to share with its Fairfax stablemate The Sydney Morning Herald?

One thought on “Dowling jailed for contempt … ‘fire and furry’ … C-bomb Tom … 

  1. Zeehan

    Dowling to the clink. Good result. Nasty thing to do.