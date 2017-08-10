Dowling jailed for contempt ... 'fire and furry' ... C-bomb Tom ...
Maverick blogger Shane Dowling has been jailed for four months for contempt of court. Unsurprisingly, he was tweeting about it to the last.
Aug 10, 2017
Today in Media Files, firebrand blogger Shane Dowling has been jailed for breaching a suppression order, and was The Age‘s Matthew Guy scoop too good to share with its Fairfax stablemate The Sydney Morning Herald?
One thought on “Dowling jailed for contempt … ‘fire and furry’ … C-bomb Tom … ”
Dowling to the clink. Good result. Nasty thing to do.