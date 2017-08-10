 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Business

Aug 10, 2017

Razer: Amazon will destroy, not create, Australian jobs

The true purpose of Amazon is not lost on shareholders, who continue to invest in it precisely because it is a company that saves money by diminishing workers' rights, and seeks to destroy all competition.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Amazon jobs in Australia

Back in 2006, a guy called Chris Anderson, now a robotics hobbyist but then editor-in-chief of Wired Magazine, wrote a best-selling business prophecy. His book The Long Tail asserted that the near future of everything would be radically different from the present, still a “tyranny of lowest-common-denominator fare”. Technology, he said, would soon be refined to the point that it could reflect and appease the uniqueness of every human urge. Mass culture would become niche culture and we would each be free and motivated to define our shape beyond the cookie cutter.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment