If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite?
Should you participate in the government's marriage equality survey? Not if you believe human rights are innate, rather than a present to be handed out by society.
Aug 10, 2017
Should you participate in the government's marriage equality survey? Not if you believe human rights are innate, rather than a present to be handed out by society.
Whether the government will be successful in its legal ploy to have the people responsible for #censusfail run a $122 million postal survey on marriage equality remains to be seen; the threshold for the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ power to collect “statistics” is fairly low. A successful court challenge appears unlikely.
Powered by Taboola
68 thoughts on “If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite? ”
Of course you’re completely correct. The problem is that if the no vote wins it will be used to legitimise an ongoing refusal to legalise same sex marriage, so a boycott just handing the conservative gits a victory in this revolting state of affairs.