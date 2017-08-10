If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite?
Should you participate in the government's marriage equality survey? Not if you believe human rights are innate, rather than a present to be handed out by society.
Whether the government will be successful in its legal ploy to have the people responsible for #censusfail run a $122 million postal survey on marriage equality remains to be seen; the threshold for the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ power to collect “statistics” is fairly low. A successful court challenge appears unlikely.
54 thoughts on “If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite? ”
Here are the main potential outcomes of the postal poll: A majority for marriage inequality (which will be hailed as “the silent majority has spoken”); A slim majority for marriage equality (“the popular support is much lower than suggested”); or a strong majority for marriage equality (it will fall back on the argument, backed by evidence of a community “split”, that it should not happen).
Those who demanded this show trial are counting on the first two being brought about, but will work with the third if need be.
If you are going to boycott the postal poll, then I would suggest not marking the boxes but rather making a clear statement such as, “Rights cannot be subjugated to popular opinion”. A sizeable result showing that the community is far more concerned about turning rights into mere privilege will be far more powerful than merely “forgetting” (the word the politicians will use) to send your form in. It worked for the Franklin Dam, it can work here.
It worked for the Franklin Dam because Hawke won the next election. Shorten will win our next election, but polling yes to Turnbull’s act of cowardice will help bring about Turnbull’s departure. To mangle a metaphor: It’s time (again).