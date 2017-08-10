If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite?
Should you participate in the government's marriage equality survey? Not if you believe human rights are innate, rather than a present to be handed out by society.
Aug 10, 2017
Whether the government will be successful in its legal ploy to have the people responsible for #censusfail run a $122 million postal survey on marriage equality remains to be seen; the threshold for the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ power to collect “statistics” is fairly low. A successful court challenge appears unlikely.
23 thoughts on “If you support human rights, should you boycott the junk mail plebiscite? ”
Why should I solemnly vote one way or another when all our politicians regard the electorate-and me-as being mentally defective? To add insult to injury we are to be fined $122 million dollars to pay for Malcolm Turnbull’s sordid machinations. The whole thing is an iniquitous scam. Turnbull has fucked up this country so badly he should be paying for this doozy out of his own considerable pocket.
I think Justice Kirby articulated what we were all thinking (but didn’t have the words for). That the Govts whole pantomime has been a show of naked contempt for its own citizens – chiefly GSD (Gender and Sexuality Diverse – I’m sorry, I always screw up the other abbreviation) but everyone more broadly. A government that trusts people to make basic decisions about their own lives (and trusts ITSELF to govern), would just legislate it and cop the screaming. Not devolve its core function to a baying mob that will forseeably endanger said citizens.
It’s the difference between being a strong leader, and saying “I am a strong leader” (yes – he really did).
Dead right Bernard. Deeply conflicted over the calculus – support same sex marriage and give credence and authenticity to an entirely grubby and immoral exercise, or boycott it and leave those bastards to claim a victory when everyone else boycotts it except for the fundamentalists.
The karmic kickback for Abbott and crew will be mighty, if there is such a thing as karma, or a just god!
Since they want our opinion on whether they should debate same sex marriage in parliament, perhaps we should add our own questions and answers.
Such as:
Should Negative Gearing be stopped: YES
Should the Corporate Tax Rate be cut: NO
etc.
Now that we have got this far we must participate. Given that this is the only option on the table we, as voters, have the privilege of proving the cowardice of the government and their abrogation of the responsibilities they were entrusted with. Labour, frankly are no better, given the option of a compulsory plebiscite or a pathetic, “Mickey Mouse” exercise as Michael Kirby called it this morning, they chose the worst option and then criticized the government for an outcome they knew would occur. They had the power to not only make it a better option, but also participate in the process to get the best outcome of a poor solution. Now we have to decide the issue and we must deal with it decisively and show these fools up for who they are. I sincerely believe that the government will be severely punished at the next election for their pathetic response and utter failure of leadership. Strongly asserted or not.
And besides all of that there is also the pleasure of watching the expression on Tony Abbott’s face at the end.
Human rights are not innate. They are part of the complex set of agreements that humans have instituted in the development of civilized society. Rights are enacted through laws and we elect representatives to do so on our behalf. So much of our modern socio-political conversation is about rights and freedoms, but there is little discussion about their implicit and attendant responsibilities. For example, your right to freedom of expression is my obligation to allow you to express yourself. At the same time it is your obligation to allow me to do the same.
Marriage equality should be enacted because its current form is discriminatory and immoral. If we are to grant people the benefits (controversial; discuss) of marriage, it is our responsibility to grant them to everyone.
The politics around this issue has become so tiresome. It is the people’s will that marriage be available to everyone prepared to enter into the contract voluntarily. That such a straightforward and widely accepted move has so consumed and mired this dreadful government is testament to Fluffy and his team of lummoxes’ total ineptitude in all facets of governance.
The plebiscite allows the dogs of bigotry, lies and hatred to run wild which won’t help social harmony.
Does our fearless correspondent really believe that 14 million letters can be mailed out, returned and counted before the last sitting fortnight of Parliament, say November 26th (14 weeks time) when the question hasn’t been formulated, the mailing staff haven’t been hired, the factory space hasn’t been found and the high speed printers haven’t been sourced, the security staff and counting staff haven’t been hired and the electoral rolls are still open. Has Australia Post agreed to engage more posties?
Any government department that values its reputation will try to avoid involvement in this looming disaster. And after years of efficiency cuts no government department has public servants snoozing at their desks waiting for work, so how fast can the head hunters be engaged to find the additional staff.
This whole exercise demonstrates the amateur small business mentality of this government which has again failed to appreciate process, volume of transactions, scale of the undertaking and the time it takes to mobilise the small army of workers needed to implement our rulers wishes.
Do our fearless leaders give a hoot if there are a loud chorus of complaints about mail not delivered, ballots going astray, or ballots counted not matching survey results?