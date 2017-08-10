 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 10, 2017

Hinch's Senate Diary: if only Turnbull were even a shadow of Menzies ...

It’s hard to believe, as the Turnbull government again blocks a free vote on marital matters, that Ming, the so-called Liberal Moses, did just the opposite.

Derryn Hinch —

Derryn Hinch

Share

Malcolm Turnbull gay marriage

I wrote it. I finally wrote it. “Shame, Shame, Shame.” And I wasn’t channelling Steve Vizard as Hunch.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment