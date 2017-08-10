Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

 Menu lock
Aug 10, 2017

The Batchelor, The Block and....the boredom.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The Bachelor — or, after last night, shall we call it a variant on Big Brother? Strangely to me, (but then I am well out of demographic) it got 982,000 national viewers, a breakdown of  753,000/229,000 between metro and regional. Offspring — 826,000, a breakdown of 618,000/208,000. Again, it’s not holding on to enough viewers from The Bachelor. The audience fell more than 17% from The Bach to Nina which is not crippling…but not great.

