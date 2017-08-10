Feeding time at the One Nation zoo
One Nation calls a media conference to not discuss what it called the media conference to discuss, and a feeding frenzy ensues.
One Nation media conferences don’t tend to go the way most media conferences in this building go. In the latter, journalists politely listen to the statement of the person who has called the presser, ask questions about it and then, usually with a segue like “on another matter”, move the discussion to other issues, if there are any.
