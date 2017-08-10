 Menu lock
CBA v the regulators: the questions that need to be asked

We need to hear from the other financial regulators who knew what and when about the CBA money-laundering scandal, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

Tomorrow morning we’ll have the chance to hear from the regulators about the Commonwealth Bank’s money laundering scandal, when Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe fronting the House of Representatives Economics Committee in Melbourne for the first public appearance by a key member of the country’s corporate regulatory quartet since the scandal broke a week ago tomorrow. Lowe chairs the Council of Financial Regulators, which consists of the Reserve Bank, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, Australian Securities and Investments Commission and federal Treasury. Treasurer Scott Morrison said yesterday he had spoken to APRA, ASIC and his department, but omitted (curiously) the RBA.

