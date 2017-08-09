 Menu lock
Federal

Aug 9, 2017

That was then, this is now: Martin Ferguson's head-spinning 180 on union power

Martin Ferguson used to be a unionist and a Labor stalwart. So what's he doing shilling for the mining industry and saying unions have too much power?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Last night’s speech to the Sydney Institute, wherein Martin Ferguson argued the federal government should roll back the elements of the Fair Work Act that give unions too much power over enterprise bargaining and right of entry, was exactly the sort of union bashing the Minerals Council excels at. But Mar’n is something of a strange mouthpiece for the rent-seeking resources industry, as a former unionist (and president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, no less).

12 comments

Leave a comment

12 thoughts on “That was then, this is now: Martin Ferguson’s head-spinning 180 on union power 

  1. Damon

    I will always remember the spiteful reply I received from Ferguson in response to an email I sent him regarding drilling in the Bight. He had a go at me for using GetUp’s template. I did find the hypocrisy of a paid politician having a go at a private citizen for using the assistance of others to draft correspondence particularly galling.