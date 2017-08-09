That was then, this is now: Martin Ferguson's head-spinning 180 on union power
Martin Ferguson used to be a unionist and a Labor stalwart. So what's he doing shilling for the mining industry and saying unions have too much power?
Aug 9, 2017
Martin Ferguson used to be a unionist and a Labor stalwart. So what's he doing shilling for the mining industry and saying unions have too much power?
Last night’s speech to the Sydney Institute, wherein Martin Ferguson argued the federal government should roll back the elements of the Fair Work Act that give unions too much power over enterprise bargaining and right of entry, was exactly the sort of union bashing the Minerals Council excels at. But Mar’n is something of a strange mouthpiece for the rent-seeking resources industry, as a former unionist (and president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, no less).
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “That was then, this is now: Martin Ferguson’s head-spinning 180 on union power ”
On a personal level, I feel vindicated that Marn Ferrson is revealed for what he is. Many years ago, I got into a very robust dinner party “debate” with a then senior Law academic who was on the ACTU/ILO gravy train and in whose eyes, Marn could do no wrong. Some of us had worked Marn out long ago.