What on earth is The New York Times doing in Australia?
Aug 9, 2017
Is The New York Times fulfilling its mission in Australia, or is it ruffling too many local feathers?
The New York Times excitedly announced its new Australian bureau in January and launched to great fanfare in May. But although subscriber numbers are up, the past few months haven’t been smooth sailing for the experiment in global expansion.
