 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 9, 2017

Turnbull has a peculiar talent for pretending to love things he hates, including the postal plebiscite

The PM was excited and smooth-talking at the press conference where he announced the marriage equality postal plebiscite.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

Sometimes it seems as if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has an “on/off” switch, and when it comes to announcing government decisions that contradict his previously held convictions, the switch is firmly set to “on”.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment