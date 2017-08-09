Turnbull has a peculiar talent for pretending to love things he hates, including the postal plebiscite
The PM was excited and smooth-talking at the press conference where he announced the marriage equality postal plebiscite.
Aug 9, 2017
The PM was excited and smooth-talking at the press conference where he announced the marriage equality postal plebiscite.
Sometimes it seems as if Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has an “on/off” switch, and when it comes to announcing government decisions that contradict his previously held convictions, the switch is firmly set to “on”.
Powered by Taboola