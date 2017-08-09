This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity
The plebiscite is a delaying tactic, and eventually we'll end up right where so many said we should have started: with a vote of the federal Parliament to amend the Marriage Act to deliver equality before the law.
43 thoughts on “This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity ”
” Not a single person believes for a second that a plebiscite was ever anything but a delaying tactic pulled from Tony Abbott’s homophobic arse.”
Not quite. I think it is a deliberate strategy to cause as much harm and suffering to the GLBTQI community as possible.
I’m disgusted.