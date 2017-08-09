 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 9, 2017

This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity

The plebiscite is a delaying tactic, and eventually we'll end up right where so many said we should have started: with a vote of the federal Parliament to amend the Marriage Act to deliver equality before the law.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Share

What really gets me about this marriage equality farce is the brazenness of the deceit. Malcolm Turnbull stands there telling open-faced lie after lie about his government’s policy, knowing that we all know he’s lying. Not a single person believes for a second that a plebiscite was ever anything but a delaying tactic pulled from Tony Abbott’s homophobic arse. Nobody thinks the postal vote has the slightest credibility or value. I am a “strong leader”, Turnbull has the gall to say with a straight face.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

43 comments

Leave a comment

43 thoughts on “This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity 

  1. Zarathrusta

    ” Not a single person believes for a second that a plebiscite was ever anything but a delaying tactic pulled from Tony Abbott’s homophobic arse.”

    Not quite. I think it is a deliberate strategy to cause as much harm and suffering to the GLBTQI community as possible.

    I’m disgusted.

Leave a comment