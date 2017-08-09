This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity
The plebiscite is a delaying tactic, and eventually we'll end up right where so many said we should have started: with a vote of the federal Parliament to amend the Marriage Act to deliver equality before the law.
32 thoughts on “This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity ”
So now we have a postage stamp, to hide a fig leaf, to hide Turnbull’s naked inability to run his own party room.
Thanks MB, so very well said.