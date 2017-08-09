This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity
The plebiscite is a delaying tactic, and eventually we'll end up right where so many said we should have started: with a vote of the federal Parliament to amend the Marriage Act to deliver equality before the law.
25 thoughts on “This postal plebiscite bullshit is nothing but fear, wrapped in cowardice, inside stupidity ”
Love that first para. And I am in absolute agreement with it as I share your anger. I lived in Canberra when Billy McMahon was PM and most msm comment is that he was the worst in living memory. But Abbott and Turnbull have both eclipsed him and sunk to greater depths than McMahon ever did.
Turnbull’s liberal pretensions have been shown for what they are. And PJK was correct: Turnbull has no judgement.
I’ll second those nominations, MJM.
Should this ‘plebiscite’ proceed then an education campaign should be funded to explain to Australian youth what the red rectangular boxes dotted about our streets are for. It will also need to be clarified not to put their vote/opinion in the yellow ‘Express’ box but in the red one.
This is an utter farce.
Where are those 5 pathetic LNP “heroes” who were going to bring the private members bill on this week – why don’t they get on with it and ambush Turnbull and Abbott in full view?
Wouldn’t it have been nice to get this much public consultation before we went off to fight someone else’s war again in the Middle East ?
All of us who are against this silly postal nonsense should boycott it. But for this to have a good effect it would need to be organised. As we have time Crikey could perhaps consider pressing for it. The best result would be an 100% no vote. Nothing better could point out the empty futility of the thing. Everything would remain unchanged except for the wasted money.
For starters, 4% of the population can be ruled out of the postal vote as they did not respond to the 2016 Census & prefer the ABS not to know they exist. They are hardly likely to emerge from the woodwork for this sham opinion poll.
Thanks Michael, a great summation of an appalling situation.
What did we do to deserve Rudd, Abbott and now Turnbull, and the whole LNP edifice?
Now, watch how the postal question is worded. They could do a Howard, and split the vote supporting SSM with two or more options as well as the obligatory – No, I’m a complete nong homophobe and don’t want SSM.
I used to think that things could not get worse, and they consistently prove me wrong.
What he said!
Time and time again I assume Malcolm Turnbull has hit his absolute nadir and can prove no more disappointing to me than he has so far. Time and time again, I’m proven wrong.
We should be abolishing marriage with all its historical baggage – not extending it. Civil partnerships should be available for any who want legal recognition of their relationships. This is useful for things like next-of-kin rights etc.
This would put the whole “equality” issue on a sensible footing, without the emotive connotations of the word “marriage”. And there would still be nothing to stop religious groups etc from having their own ceremonies, and calling them whatever they like.