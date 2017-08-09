The SSM plebsicite is a product of hypocrisy, cowardice and betrayal

On the marriage equality debate in Australia

John Kotsopoulos writes: Re. “How To Keep Marriage Equality On The Political Agenda Forever, by the Liberal party room” (Tuesday)

What a bunch of hypocrites we have in the Australian Christian Lobby. An outfit the represents churches that have so grossly failed to protect our youngest and most vulnerable from predator clergy is on its high horse protecting an institution as if they alone owned it.

Barry Welch writes: Re. “How To Keep Marriage Equality On The Political Agenda Forever, by the Liberal party room” (Tuesday)

I was OK with Turnbull spending a million dollars of his hard earned (by others) to keep his job as PM but as taxpayer I draw the line at him spending one hundred million dollars plus of our money doing the same thing !

Joe Boswell writes: Re. “How To Keep Marriage Equality On The Political Agenda Forever, by the Liberal party room” (Tuesday)

After listening to various Coalition ministers repeatedly claiming that the nation demands a plebiscite, today I realised that — to my surprise — I actually want a plebiscite very much. The question should be:

“Do you want the government to conduct an unnecessary non-binding plebiscite about marriage equality — at a cost to tax payers of $158 million* — instead of Parliament just doing its job by voting on a marriage equality bill?”

Although I do not care much either way about marriage equality, I have very strong views about the Coalition’s proposed plebiscite and I demand the people have their say.

*Estimate of the Australian Electoral Commission. Does not include other costs such as loss of productivity which may be significantly greater.