'So have I you dimwit' ... a most delicious mistake ... do it now ...
Phillip Coorey and Samantha Maiden had an epic Twitter squabble about who got the timing of the postal vote plebiscite first.
Aug 9, 2017
Phillip Coorey and Samantha Maiden had an epic Twitter squabble about who got the timing of the postal vote plebiscite first.
Today in Media Files, a press gallery Twitter spat between Phillip Coorey and Samantha Maiden, and The Australian Financial Review hits the wrong button again.
Powered by Taboola