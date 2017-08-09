Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: The House rules

Nine’s night again, Ten’s problems continue, Seven is trapped with no way out of its hole.

The House, Annabel Crabb’s new series on ABC TV, was a solid effort — and while the inspiration is a BBC program, the flavour was distinctly Australian. Last night’s first episode confirmed what I had thought was an urban myth in Canberra, that Parliament House is unfinished and that there is a huge, concrete-lined cavern, is true. The myth was that part of the building was not completed for cost savings reasons in the late ’80s and to ensure it was ready on time to be opened for the bi-centennial in may 1988 by the Queen. The House managed a solid 974,000 national viewers last night. That made it the second most watched program on the ABC last night after the 7pm news (1.111 million nationally) and in front of 7.30 with 925,000 nationally — and should have more with federal Parliament back and the government selling its dodgy same-sex marriage policy. Perhaps viewers are over that and 7.30?

The top non-news program was of course The Block with 1.459 million for Nine with True Stories with Hamish and Andy grabbing 1.335 million as well, and winning the night for the network. Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen at least steadied — its 944,000 showed a little hope for Seven. That was up from 817,000 on Monday night but still under the 1.189 million for Sunday night’s debut. Ten’s second most watched program was the fading Shark Tank at 7.30pm with just 654,000, after the 7pm part of The Block with 738,000. Not impressive at all.

In regional areas, Seven News was tops with 658,000 followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 608,000, then Home and Away with 502,00. The Block was fourth with 455,000 and the Chaser Australia’s 5.30pm bit was fifth with 442,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (30.5%) Seven (28.3%) Ten (17.9%) ABC (16.7%) SBS (6.6%)

Network main channels:

Nine (22.4%) Seven (17.8%) ABC (11.6%) Ten (11.2%) SBS ONE (5.0%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (4.0%) 7TWO (3.6%) Gem, ONE (3.5%) ABC 2, Eleven (3.2%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.706 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.646 million The Block (Nine) — 1.459 million Nine/NBN News — 1.377 million True Stories (Nine) — 1.335 million Nine/NBN News — 1.314 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.297 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.244million ABC News — 1.111 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.093 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.048 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.043 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.038 million Nine News — 1.013 million The Block (Nine) — 1.005 million

Losers: Ten, again Shark Tank. Hells Kitchen still weak but in recovery for Seven?

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.480 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.043 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.038 million Nine News — 1.013 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 933,000 ABC News – 748,000 7.30 (ABC) — 626,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 503,000 Ten News —477,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 311,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 510,000 Today (Nine) — 433,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 254,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 176,000 + 71,000 on News 24) — 247,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 166,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 127,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 (%) LifeStyle (%) TVHITS (%) UKTV, Fox Classics (%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 78,000 Game of Thrones (showcase) — 70,000 Back Page (Fox Sports 501) — 65,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky) — 59,000 NRL: 360 (Fox League) — 51,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.