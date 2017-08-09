 Menu lock
Markets

Aug 9, 2017

Remember when the CBA boss lectured unions about leadership best practice?

The Business Council is happy to rail at unions and demand transparency and leadership -- until it applies to their own members.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

As chair of the Business Council of Australia, Catherine Livingstone was full of advice for politicians about how to lead properly. “Leadership is a collective responsibility,” she told a BCA dinner in 2015. “Leadership is a collective dynamic,” she told the National Reform Summit earlier that year. And transparency was important, too. Leadership should be characterised by “consistency, respect and transparency”.

