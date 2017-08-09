Remember when the CBA boss lectured unions about leadership best practice?
The Business Council is happy to rail at unions and demand transparency and leadership -- until it applies to their own members.
Aug 9, 2017
The Business Council is happy to rail at unions and demand transparency and leadership -- until it applies to their own members.
As chair of the Business Council of Australia, Catherine Livingstone was full of advice for politicians about how to lead properly. “Leadership is a collective responsibility,” she told a BCA dinner in 2015. “Leadership is a collective dynamic,” she told the National Reform Summit earlier that year. And transparency was important, too. Leadership should be characterised by “consistency, respect and transparency”.
Powered by Taboola