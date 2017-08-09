Fire up the homophobic abuse -- the junk mail plebiscite is now on
The Senate has knocked off the government's renewed effort to pass a marriage equality plebiscite already, opening the way to a damaging and painful debate that will smear same-sex couples.
23 thoughts on “Fire up the homophobic abuse — the junk mail plebiscite is now on ”
David Marr writes excellently about this in Teh Grauniad.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/aug/09/abbotts-obstruction-of-gay-marriage-is-a-defence-of-privilege-and-the-power-of-shame-david-marr
And there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.
I have a social conservative’s instinctive distaste for turning personal matters like consenting sexual behaviour into public spectacles, and – I think like Salamander and a few others on this thread – a libertarian’s mistrust of expanding government authority into private lives. But people like me ought to remember that it was John Howard, the great ersatz ‘Menzies conservative’, who really contrived this despicable, divisive impasse.
I also once argued that the LGBTQ lobby would have been wiser to have accepted the plebiscite route on pragmatic grounds from the start, but the depths to which men like Abbott will sink their own ‘conservative, Christian’ ship for the basest of reasons are now dismally obvious, even to the most obtuse of us. Clearly too many of us (well, me, anyway) have been guilty of ascribing good faith where there was none. I’m sorry to have been so hopelessly wrong. This is just beyond appalling. Many saw it coming. I didn’t.
Whatever authentic argument against marriage equality might once have been proposed by thoughtful social conservatives is tears beyond redundant now. There is no such thing any more, if there ever was. And as Marr makes crystal clear, religious faith in particular has dealt itself out of this debate, by allowing charlatans and impostors to traduce its own professed first principles for grotesquely selfish, cynical purposes. The biggest ‘threat’ to the church has always been from within.
Marriage equality will become secular law, there’s simply no other conceivable future. I can’t regard that it will be a victory free from all sorts of potential unintended consequences. But for me philosophical consistency (long after basic human decency) demands that I accept (dismally belatedly) the imposition of a plebiscite as the ‘worst’ mechanism to get there, indeed. Again, I can only apologise for my obtuseness; that argument has been made here often by progressives, albeit for different reasons. Clearly if like me you think an elected government has no role to play in dictating which consenting adults may marry, regarding that as a properly social conservative view, then the idea that they could legitimise one simply by seeking an electoral ‘mandate’, is doubly illegitimate.
Yeah, I know I’m late to the parade. I also saw this issue as, in the broader governance scheme, relatively minor…but the way it has been played out drives deep down into what I think is a profound, maybe terminal, crisis in conservative politics, potentially an unexpectedly left-field catalyst for a wider snapping of the tortuously building tension between social conservatism and radically-sociopathic economics. Sometimes you can’t see the whole forest being trashed for all the individual trees you’re trying – maybe mistakenly, but with good faith – to defend. It’s not an excuse for getting the plebiscite matter so wrong, just a belated acknowledgement.
For what’s it worth – probably not much – I recognise that the anti-plebiscite component of the LGBTQ lobby got this absolutely right from the start. And we should indeed all tell them to shove their udicrous ABS note up their backsides. It’s an affront to political conservatism – again, a very long and nasty way after it’s an affront to basic human decency and dignity.
Some things ‘democracy ‘ simply can’t meddle with without becoming ‘dictatorship’, however well-intentioned. Personal affairs like marriage ought to have been kept away from our parliament altogether. I despised what Howard the Great Cynic was doing to Australian conservative politics fifteen years ago, and I think the time-bomb rotten fruits – for conservatives more than even progressives – of his nasty little reign are becoming more toxically obvious with every day that passes in the fracturing Australian polity. Conservative ‘conviction’ politician, my arse. Like Abbott, at nasty, conniving little fake. Sadly, the times did indeed just suit him.
I hope very much we can jointly navigate our way to marriage equality with shared love and good-humoured Australian tenderness, and so minimal civic harm – to hell with our pissant parliament’s abject agnegation. But I remain of Salamander’s view, re: the complete abolition of ‘marriage by government’ as the best solution, with universal access to civil unions available if desired for purely administrative purposes.
Sorry about the long post, it’s both mea culpa and apology. But also an attempt to present a politically/socially conservative two bobs’ worth, on a debating field that we ought to accept our philosophical ‘leaders’ have (with their cynicism) already morally conceded to the tide of social progressivism. It’s a bizarre political universe indeed where social conservatives argue vehemently against marriage.
Thanks as ever Crikey.
The Irish had to have a plebiscite but members of the LGBTI community reported afterward that they would have liked not to have it, as it provided a platform for bigots to harm their community. So, it was not successful in being an harmless exercise but only in forcing the bigots to shut up, when a majority voted for marriage equality.
This postal ballot will be a waste of money and, as A David Rowe cartoon this morning in the AFR shows, will let loose the mad dogs of bigotry.
Being myself very happily married for many years, I cannot understand why the dogs of bigotry want to impose their views on others. Why should not everyone have a way of publicly celebrating long term commitments based on sexual love? In a liberal society where no one religious view should dictate policy, there is no reason why the LGBTI community should not have the same public recognition for their relationships based on sexual love as heterosexuals do.
The opponents of a liberal society should simply get out of the way. To underline the absurdity of the postal ballot to collect opinions, when these are already known, two things need to be done: at the cost of $1.65 million, a public opinion survey of 2000 people in each electorate should be carried out before the postal opinion poll and everyone should boycott the postal option poll if the answer to the proper opinion poll is “yes” to marriage equality.