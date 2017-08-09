 Menu lock
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 9, 2017

Warning to public servants: auditors are coming, and you're not going to like it

The high profile the agency has had in recent times is likely to continue.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Public servants and even the private sector can expect more intensive scrutiny from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) as the independent agency expands its focus, drops the bureaucratese and starts taking aim at departments that keep repeating the same mistakes.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment