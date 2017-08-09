Warning to public servants: auditors are coming, and you're not going to like it
The high profile the agency has had in recent times is likely to continue.
Aug 9, 2017
Public servants and even the private sector can expect more intensive scrutiny from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) as the independent agency expands its focus, drops the bureaucratese and starts taking aim at departments that keep repeating the same mistakes.
