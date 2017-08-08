The govt agency that could stop what is happening on Manus, yet chooses not to
Comcare is a workplace regulator with serious teeth. So why is it not doing more to stop what is happening on Manus Island?
Aug 8, 2017
Comcare is a workplace regulator with serious teeth. So why is it not doing more to stop what is happening on Manus Island?
Imagine if somewhere in Australia the wreckers moved in to demolish a building, turned off the power and water and removed the furniture while people were still living there. Rightly, there would be calls for the government to stop this inhumanity. There would be calls for an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the demolition by the workplace regulator.
Powered by Taboola