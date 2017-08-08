 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 8, 2017

Sun steals from the Mail ... Aisle be back ... the August (sigh) dog surfing report ...

The Sun in Britain has ripped off a story from ripper-offer-in-chief, the Daily Mail.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the UK’s Sun is to be taken to the press regulator for ripping off a story about Charlie Gard by the Daily Mail, itself best-known for ripping off other publications. Plus (sigh) it is August, so it is time for (sigh) surfing dogs. 

