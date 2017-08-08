Sun steals from the Mail ... Aisle be back ... the August (sigh) dog surfing report ...
The Sun in Britain has ripped off a story from ripper-offer-in-chief, the Daily Mail.
Aug 8, 2017
Today in Media Files, the UK’s Sun is to be taken to the press regulator for ripping off a story about Charlie Gard by the Daily Mail, itself best-known for ripping off other publications. Plus (sigh) it is August, so it is time for (sigh) surfing dogs.
