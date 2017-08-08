Razer: Bill Shorten is the only one benefiting from the Liberal Party's gay marriage hysteria
The Coalition’s incapacity to act on marriage equality now makes the guy look almost strong-willed.
Aug 8, 2017
Charisma, vision, pluck. These, increasingly, are the qualities voters demand of an individual Western leader as our faith in traditional forms of political organisation falls apart. These are not qualities that have ever been evident in any speech, policy or gesture by the Leader of the Opposition. So, Bill Shorten should be very glad of the government’s failure to permit a conscience vote on same-sex marriage last night. The Coalition’s incapacity to act on the matter now makes the guy look almost strong-willed. I mean, how could you not when your opponent squirms out of action and instead offers the electorate the anticlimactic bother of a non-compulsory, non-binding survey conducted by post?
24 thoughts on “Razer: Bill Shorten is the only one benefiting from the Liberal Party’s gay marriage hysteria ”
The Senate dealt with the attempt to sneak in the plebiscite vote very quickly, and that road is now blocked. That leaves the postal option as “Plan B”. Again the government is trying to sneak in the back door by commissioning the ABS to conduct the postal poll. Their brilliant success with the last Census no doubt fresh in the government’s mind. There is a very good chance however, that the High Court will reject this option, leaving the government without a “Plan C”.
Apart from being a $122 million (and counting) waste of money the government naysayers have made it clear they would not be bound by a “Yes” vote anyway. So what is the point of this exercise? The only explanation I can conceive is that it is all designed to save Turnbull’s arse with his own party. To call the whole exercise a dog’s breakfast and denial of democracy scarcely begins to scratch the surface.