 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 8, 2017

Razer: Bill Shorten is the only one benefiting from the Liberal Party's gay marriage hysteria

The Coalition’s incapacity to act on marriage equality now makes the guy look almost strong-willed.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Charisma, vision, pluck. These, increasingly, are the qualities voters demand of an individual Western leader as our faith in traditional forms of political organisation falls apart. These are not qualities that have ever been evident in any speech, policy or gesture by the Leader of the Opposition. So, Bill Shorten should be very glad of the government’s failure to permit a conscience vote on same-sex marriage last night. The Coalition’s incapacity to act on the matter now makes the guy look almost strong-willed. I mean, how could you not when your opponent squirms out of action and instead offers the electorate the anticlimactic bother of a non-compulsory, non-binding survey conducted by post?

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment