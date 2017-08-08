Razer: Bill Shorten is the only one benefiting from the Liberal Party's gay marriage hysteria
The Coalition’s incapacity to act on marriage equality now makes the guy look almost strong-willed.
Aug 8, 2017
The Coalition’s incapacity to act on marriage equality now makes the guy look almost strong-willed.
Charisma, vision, pluck. These, increasingly, are the qualities voters demand of an individual Western leader as our faith in traditional forms of political organisation falls apart. These are not qualities that have ever been evident in any speech, policy or gesture by the Leader of the Opposition. So, Bill Shorten should be very glad of the government’s failure to permit a conscience vote on same-sex marriage last night. The Coalition’s incapacity to act on the matter now makes the guy look almost strong-willed. I mean, how could you not when your opponent squirms out of action and instead offers the electorate the anticlimactic bother of a non-compulsory, non-binding survey conducted by post?
Powered by Taboola