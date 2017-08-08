 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Politics

Aug 8, 2017

Marriage equality postal plebiscite -- statisticians to the rescue!

In an effort to avoid legal challenge to its postal plebiscite, the government will conduct the exercise via the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

In a byzantine manoeuvre to shore up the legality of its planned postal plebiscite on marriage equality, the government will use the powers of the Australian Bureau of Statistics to avoid having to appropriate money for the exercise, in the event the Senate again rejects legislation for a normal plebiscite.

