Marriage equality postal plebiscite -- statisticians to the rescue!
In an effort to avoid legal challenge to its postal plebiscite, the government will conduct the exercise via the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Aug 8, 2017
In a byzantine manoeuvre to shore up the legality of its planned postal plebiscite on marriage equality, the government will use the powers of the Australian Bureau of Statistics to avoid having to appropriate money for the exercise, in the event the Senate again rejects legislation for a normal plebiscite.
