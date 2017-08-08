Crikey Worm: Libs recommit to marriage equality plebiscite, asylum seeker dies on Manus
The government digs in with its plebiscite on same-sex marriage, an asylum seeker dies on Manus, and Rex Tillerson visits the Philippines. It's the news you need to know, by Charlie Lewis and Max Chalmers.
The federal government has ensured marriage equality will remain an issue for the foreseeable future, committing to again attempt to get a bill through the Senate for a plebiscite on the matter, and then move on to a ” a non-legislated, voluntary postal vote” in the words of Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. This option is considered the most likely, with The Agedescribing the plebiscite legislation bill as “doomed”. Interestingly, the Australian Financial Review’s Phillip Coorey uses the phrase “when it fails” in his front-page story, while on the Fin‘s website, the more diplomatic “if” is used. Either way, the plebiscite legislation is likely to fail, given the staunch opposition from Labor, the Greens, Nick Xenophon and Derryn Hinch.
Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox
We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
If you can’t see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven’t received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we’ll help you out.