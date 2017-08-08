 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 8, 2017

Crikey Worm: Libs recommit to marriage equality plebiscite, asylum seeker dies on Manus

The government digs in with its plebiscite on same-sex marriage, an asylum seeker dies on Manus, and Rex Tillerson visits the Philippines. It's the news you need to know, by Charlie Lewis and Max Chalmers.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

GOVERNMENT STICKS WITH PLEBISCITE

The federal government has ensured marriage equality will remain an issue for the foreseeable future, committing to again attempt to get a bill through the Senate for a plebiscite on the matter, and then move on to a ” a non-legislated, voluntary postal vote” in the words of Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. This option is considered the most likely, with  The Age describing the plebiscite legislation bill as “doomed”. Interestingly, the Australian Financial Review’s Phillip Coorey uses the phrase “when it fails” in his front-page story, while on the Fin‘s website, the more diplomatic “if” is used. Either way, the plebiscite legislation is likely to fail, given the staunch opposition from Labor, the Greens, Nick Xenophon and Derryn Hinch

