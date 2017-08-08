How To Keep Marriage Equality On The Political Agenda Forever, by the Liberal party room
For a bunch of people who want to get marriage equality off the political agenda, the Liberals sure have a funny way of doing it.
Aug 8, 2017
While last night’s Liberal Party meeting was the least-worst outcome for Malcolm Turnbull — he’s still Prime Minister, his party hasn’t torn itself apart, Coalition MPs haven’t decamped for the crossbench because they despise LGBTI people so intensely — it remains a thing of wonder. All but a handful of the Liberal MPs attending yesterday afternoon’s meeting want marriage equality to go away as an issue. Even advocates for marriage equality within their ranks — echoing the Prime Minister, before he seized that job — make their pitch on the basis that the issue can be done and dusted with a parliamentary vote and the government can get on with talking about something else. Anything else.
More seriously whilst most voters think inequality, housing affordability, low wage growth, cost of child care and all the many issues that actually impact on their lives are more important the Turnbull Government focuses on SSM. If any of the parliamentarians were in touch with the rest of the community they would get off their backsides conduct a vote and stop wasting their time and our tax dollars on a B/S plebisite.
We know how this will end – they know how this will end – but they are still going to drag this issue to the next election like a length of toilet paper attached to the heel. Is it that important to destroy Truffles? They don’t seem to have an alternative candidate who can appeal to more than the tiny lunatic fringe that are keeping this issue front and centre. Please explain.