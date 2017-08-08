 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 8, 2017

How To Keep Marriage Equality On The Political Agenda Forever, by the Liberal party room

For a bunch of people who want to get marriage equality off the political agenda, the Liberals sure have a funny way of doing it.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

While last night’s Liberal Party meeting was the least-worst outcome for Malcolm Turnbull — he’s still Prime Minister, his party hasn’t torn itself apart, Coalition MPs haven’t decamped for the crossbench because they despise LGBTI people so intensely — it remains a thing of wonder. All but a handful of the Liberal MPs attending yesterday afternoon’s meeting want marriage equality to go away as an issue. Even advocates for marriage equality within their ranks — echoing the Prime Minister, before he seized that job — make their pitch on the basis that the issue can be done and dusted with a parliamentary vote and the government can get on with talking about something else. Anything else.

