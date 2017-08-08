Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings: The battle of who lost least.

Nine’s night, despite the collapse of the audience for Karl Stefanovic’s This Time Next Year on its second outing with audiences down by a third . So Karl, don’t toss out the alarm clock just yet, because going on last night’s figures, your new gig will stagger towards the end of its season looking rather battered. While it is normal for a new program to see lower ratings after its debut , the loss of a third is rather dramatic — from 1.87 million nationally to 1.26 million last night — that national figure was in fact less than the metro figure for the debut last week of 1.28 million, which tells us how viewers deserted it last night. And it had The Block as a lead in which did very well, helping Nine win the night with 1.58 million national viewers and more than a million in the metros. That was also a bad sign for Karl’s new hosting. Over 330,000 viewers didn’t stay with Karl after The Block finished, while nearly 300,000 more didn’t even bother tuning in. On debut it was the most watched program in the country, last night it was Number 8, which is not terrible, but if there’s another loss of viewers next week, cue the sheep crook and a lead-lined vault.

Seven though took double blows with Hell’s Kitchen losing 20% of its audience to average 950,000 from 1.18 million on Monday night, while Blue Murder shed more than 20% as well from Sunday night’s first ep of 1.09 million to 823,000 (all national) for the second and final ep. Over on Ten, Australian Survivor’s national audience of 839,000 was up on Sunday’s 785,000, but that couldn’t stop Ten was being shunted back to fourth (in total people, and the main channels, behind the ABC) as Four Corners saved the ABC from another weak Monday night (usually its strongest) with a very solid report on waste which grabbed 1.16 million national viewers and a top 10 national slot. This is the real story behind the recent ABC TV series, War on Waste. Both complemented each other, and last night’s report by Caro Meldrum -Hanna again exposed the weakness of government and their regulators, with NSW again being a major culprit.

In regional markets Seven News again lead the night with 695,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 582,000, then Home and Away with 524,000, The Block was fourth with 495,000 and fifth was the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 468,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (30.2%) Seven (30.0%) ABC (18.0%) Ten (16.9%) SBS (4.9%)

Network main channels:

Nine (23.7%) Seven (19.1%) ABC (12.8%) Ten (12.2%) SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.5%) 7mate (3.6%) ABC 2 (3.1%) GO (2.8%) 7flix (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.810 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.655 million The Block (Nine) — 1.588 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.413 million Nine/NBN News — 1.404 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.353 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.307 million This Time Next Year (Nine) — 1.262 million Four Corners (ABC) — 1.169 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.136 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.115 million The Block (Nine) —1.093 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.077 million Nine News — 1.050 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.036 million

Losers: Blue Murder and Hell’s Kitchen on Seven, Australian Survivor on Ten, and Ten, in God’s Waiting Room, This Time Next Year.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.115 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.077 million Nine News — 1.050 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.036 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 963,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 787,000 7pm ABC News — 731,000 Australian Story (ABC) —655,000 7.30 (ABC) — 623,000 Media Watch (ABC) — 589,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) —499,000 Today (Nine) – 430,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 168,000 + 85,000 on News 24) — 253,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 238,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 199,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 128,000

Pay TV channel shares

showcase (3.6%) TVHITS (2.4%) Sky News/Nick Jr (1.7%) LifeStyle (1.6%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Game of Thrones (showcase) — 477,000 Game of Thrones (showcase) — 234,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 91,000 Monday Night With Matty Jones (Fox League) — 79,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 63,000