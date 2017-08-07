 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Federal

Aug 7, 2017

Turnbull secures win on marriage equality -- but it's not going away

The Prime Minister has had a tactical win in heading off a revolt by marriage equality supporters in the Liberal party room. But the issue, and confrontation that will be required to resolve it, has merely been delayed.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Prime Minister has headed off a revolt by supporters of marriage equality and laid the groundwork for a risky path to a vote on marriage equality later this year after a crisis meeting of Liberal Party MPs this afternoon.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Turnbull secures win on marriage equality — but it’s not going away 

  1. paddy

    Bernard, every time Malcolm has a “win” by placating the dinosaurs of the right in his party, he chops off another limb.
    Talk about Monty Python’s black knight.
    He’s still so terrified by his memories of Tony rolling him over climate change, he can’t actually lead. It’s ON and will probably explode by Xmas.