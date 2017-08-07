Turnbull secures win on marriage equality -- but it's not going away
The Prime Minister has had a tactical win in heading off a revolt by marriage equality supporters in the Liberal party room. But the issue, and confrontation that will be required to resolve it, has merely been delayed.
One thought on “Turnbull secures win on marriage equality — but it’s not going away ”
Bernard, every time Malcolm has a “win” by placating the dinosaurs of the right in his party, he chops off another limb.
Talk about Monty Python’s black knight.
He’s still so terrified by his memories of Tony rolling him over climate change, he can’t actually lead. It’s ON and will probably explode by Xmas.