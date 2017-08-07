 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Federal

Aug 7, 2017

Public servant social media policy unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional

The new Turnbull government social media policy has been criticised as an attack of freedom of speech. But does it breach the constituion?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

laptop

The government’s new social media policies for public servants could be unconstitutional, a workplace law expert has told Crikey. Starting today, public servants will be subjected to a policy that goes further than most other policies of its kind, taking in not only public criticism of government policy, but also posting anonymously or under a pseudonym. Even more Orwellian, “liking”, sharing, or even failing to delete criticism of the government posted on a public servant’s page by other people will be treated as though the public servant had made the disparaging comment.

One thought on “Public servant social media policy unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional 

  1. klewso

    I like the theory of gravity – now what’s that Nobel Peace Prize worth?