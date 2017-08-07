Public servant social media policy unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional
The new Turnbull government social media policy has been criticised as an attack of freedom of speech. But does it breach the constituion?
The government’s new social media policies for public servants could be unconstitutional, a workplace law expert has told Crikey. Starting today, public servants will be subjected to a policy that goes further than most other policies of its kind, taking in not only public criticism of government policy, but also posting anonymously or under a pseudonym. Even more Orwellian, “liking”, sharing, or even failing to delete criticism of the government posted on a public servant’s page by other people will be treated as though the public servant had made the disparaging comment.
