Something is badly wrong with the way we protect ourselves from terrorism
The discovery of an unsuccessful plot to bring down an airliner should raise serious questions about whether our massive national security spending is making us any safer.
Aug 7, 2017
The uncovering of an alleged plot involving the Khayat brothers to bring down an airliner or launch some sort of toxic gas attack in Sydney should prompt a serious rethink about how effective we are at protecting ourselves from terrorism and why we’re spending so much money doing so.
13 thoughts on “Something is badly wrong with the way we protect ourselves from terrorism ”
Wonder how much of the 1.2 bill went into advertising.
The amount of money wasted is certainly important but it can be distracting as something everyone can di$cu$$ whereas the real problems slip from view.
If we learned nowt else from the War on Drugs it is that by setting up a false dichotomy the public discourse is already off target – there is always a handy Other to be pointed at, even when it is our children.
Once created bogeymen never disappear and remain in the political tool chest to be dusted off and flourished when expedient.
The pointy hat & black cloaked figure with the fuse in a bowling ball was a stock cartoon feature for the entire 20thC century though it had never existed in reality.
After the fall of the Wall & dissolution of the USSR there was a distinct lack of enemies for frightening the US population so satanic child abuse was road tested – typically, amerika couldn’t just g0 with child abuse, it had to be satanic – but even in the Benighted States that couldn’t fly.
The constant metastasizing of terrorism is the perfect danger – even the old “fight them there so we don’t have to fight them here’ is often invoked.
Except that They appear to be here now and they ain’t under the bed.