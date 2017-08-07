 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Uncategorized

Aug 7, 2017

Something is badly wrong with the way we protect ourselves from terrorism

The discovery of an unsuccessful plot to bring down an airliner should raise serious questions about whether our massive national security spending is making us any safer.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The uncovering of an alleged plot involving the Khayat brothers to bring down an airliner or launch some sort of toxic gas attack in Sydney should prompt a serious rethink about how effective we are at protecting ourselves from terrorism and why we’re spending so much money doing so.

