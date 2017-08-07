 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 7, 2017

Postal plebiscite Plan Z but the least worst marriage equality option

Surrounded by awful options, the least worst way forward for the government on marriage equality is the thoroughly dumb idea of a plebiscite via junkmail.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

How a collection of supposedly rational adults found themselves in the position the Liberal Party room will be in at 4pm today will forever remain a mystery.

4 comments

Leave a comment

  1. Xoanon

    “Yes, we understand the difficult position Malcolm Turnbull is in with both his Coalition allies and conservatives within his party.”

    I don’t understand this at all, and think it’s overstated. What would happen if a parliamentary vote was held and marriage equality passed? Nothing. No one is seriously going to overthrow their own government on this issue. It’s all bluster, which the media takes too seriously and thus amplifies.

    1. Andrew P Street

      Agreed. The Nationals will moan about “b-b-but our Coalition agreement!”, but what are they going to do? Divorcing from the LNP would be a long and expensive process that would do nothing but gift a bunch of seats to Labor and One Nation. After Joyce’s Murray-Darling shenannigans he needs all the protection from Turnbull he can get.

  2. graybul

    Am totally over . . . having two Prime Ministers’ who thoroughly hate each other; running this country.

  3. Dion Giles

    No. The least worst option is to put it to a parliamentary vote. Turnbull has to find a spine. What’s the Pell/Santamaria axis going to do about it? Make Potato Head the PM and trigger an election?