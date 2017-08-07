Postal plebiscite Plan Z but the least worst marriage equality option
Surrounded by awful options, the least worst way forward for the government on marriage equality is the thoroughly dumb idea of a plebiscite via junkmail.
Aug 7, 2017
How a collection of supposedly rational adults found themselves in the position the Liberal Party room will be in at 4pm today will forever remain a mystery.
4 thoughts on “Postal plebiscite Plan Z but the least worst marriage equality option ”
“Yes, we understand the difficult position Malcolm Turnbull is in with both his Coalition allies and conservatives within his party.”
I don’t understand this at all, and think it’s overstated. What would happen if a parliamentary vote was held and marriage equality passed? Nothing. No one is seriously going to overthrow their own government on this issue. It’s all bluster, which the media takes too seriously and thus amplifies.
Agreed. The Nationals will moan about “b-b-but our Coalition agreement!”, but what are they going to do? Divorcing from the LNP would be a long and expensive process that would do nothing but gift a bunch of seats to Labor and One Nation. After Joyce’s Murray-Darling shenannigans he needs all the protection from Turnbull he can get.
Am totally over . . . having two Prime Ministers’ who thoroughly hate each other; running this country.
No. The least worst option is to put it to a parliamentary vote. Turnbull has to find a spine. What’s the Pell/Santamaria axis going to do about it? Make Potato Head the PM and trigger an election?