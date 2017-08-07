 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Technology

Aug 7, 2017

How would you like all your medical and mental health records leaked online? You might find out soon.

The government's My Health Record strategy notes lots of privacy concerns, but it doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in road-mapping a resolution to those issues, writes Asher Wolf.

The government is planning to give every Australian a digital health record by the end of 2018. With that goal in mind, the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Health Council has approved Australia’s National Digital Health Strategy, drafted by the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA.) So how much data will a digital health record — known officially as a My Health Record (MHR) — contain?

1 comments

One thought on “How would you like all your medical and mental health records leaked online? You might find out soon. 

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    I think ‘Utopia’ covered the governments record on IT projects particularly well last week.

    If it’s due in 2018, I’m going to make sure I opt out in 2025, when it is launched, at a cost somewhere between 10 and 20 times the original estimate.