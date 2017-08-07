How would you like all your medical and mental health records leaked online? You might find out soon.
The government's My Health Record strategy notes lots of privacy concerns, but it doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in road-mapping a resolution to those issues, writes Asher Wolf.
One thought on “How would you like all your medical and mental health records leaked online? You might find out soon. ”
I think ‘Utopia’ covered the governments record on IT projects particularly well last week.
If it’s due in 2018, I’m going to make sure I opt out in 2025, when it is launched, at a cost somewhere between 10 and 20 times the original estimate.